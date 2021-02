Defender of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Tamirlan Kozubaev will play for Shinnik Yaroslavl Football Club (Russia). The Kyrgyz Football Union reports.

Shinnik is a Football Club playing at the National Football League championship.

Tamirlan Kozubaev took part in the 2019 Asian Cup, played all four matches of his team. He also played for Dordoi, Alga (Kyrgyzstan), Siauliai, Granitas (Lithuania). In 2020, he played for Persita Tangerang (Indonesia).

Another Kyrgyzstani — the captain of the Kyrgyz national team Valery Kichin — also plays at the National Football League as a member of Yenisey FC.