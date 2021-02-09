Delica car driver and passenger arrested with 2 kg of drugs in Toktogul

Police found about two kilograms of drugs in the car of a resident of Chui region, stopped on Bishkek — Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Traffic Safety Department of Toktogul District Department of Internal Affairs stopped a Mitsubishi Delica car driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. During inspection of the car, officers found a backpack under the front passenger seat, inside which there were three wrapped bundles with a dark green substance with a specific smell of wild hemp in form of matchboxes, a total of 167 pieces,» the Interior Ministry said.

According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substance is hashish, weighing 1 kilogram 937 grams. According to the information received, the drugs belonged to the 37-year-old driver and his 41-year-old passenger. Both are natives of Chui region.