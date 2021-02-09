12:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.14
English

Delica car driver and passenger arrested with 2 kg of drugs in Toktogul

Police found about two kilograms of drugs in the car of a resident of Chui region, stopped on Bishkek — Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Traffic Safety Department of Toktogul District Department of Internal Affairs stopped a Mitsubishi Delica car driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. During inspection of the car, officers found a backpack under the front passenger seat, inside which there were three wrapped bundles with a dark green substance with a specific smell of wild hemp in form of matchboxes, a total of 167 pieces,» the Interior Ministry said.

According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substance is hashish, weighing 1 kilogram 937 grams. According to the information received, the drugs belonged to the 37-year-old driver and his 41-year-old passenger. Both are natives of Chui region.
link: https://24.kg/english/182773/
views: 131
Print
Related
Drug dealer detained with 3 kilograms of heroin in Osh city
Serviceman arrested in Osh city for drug dealing
International drug trafficking channel suppressed in Osh region
Over 1,000 kg of chemicals for drug production confiscated in Osh city
Suspects in drug production arrested in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Police confiscate 224 kilograms of drugs in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
25-year-old citizen of India arrested in Bishkek with drugs
Channel for supply of hard drugs from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Resident of Novopokrovka village arrested for storage of 3 kg of marijuana
Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge China to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge
9 February, Tuesday
11:58
58 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,171 in total 58 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgy...
11:16
Young woman commits suicide in Alai district
10:37
Delica car driver and passenger arrested with 2 kg of drugs in Toktogul
10:27
Schoolgirl raped in Osh city by men she met on Instagram
10:10
Illegally constructed high-rise buildings in Bishkek disconnected from utilities