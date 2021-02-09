Schoolgirl raped in Osh city by men she met on Instagram

Two men were detained on suspicion of raping a minor in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Mother of the minor girl applied to the police. She stated that her 15-year-old daughter had been raped by two men in an unknown apartment.

«The police detained two suspects. They turned out to be 19-year-old K.T. and A.K. They were placed in the temporary detention center. The fact was registered under the Article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to preliminary data, the victim met the suspects on Instagram. The girl lives in one of the districts of Osh region, she came to the city at the invitation of the detainees,» the Internal Affairs Department said.