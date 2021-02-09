12:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.14
English

Schoolgirl raped in Osh city by men she met on Instagram

Two men were detained on suspicion of raping a minor in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Mother of the minor girl applied to the police. She stated that her 15-year-old daughter had been raped by two men in an unknown apartment.

«The police detained two suspects. They turned out to be 19-year-old K.T. and A.K. They were placed in the temporary detention center. The fact was registered under the Article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to preliminary data, the victim met the suspects on Instagram. The girl lives in one of the districts of Osh region, she came to the city at the invitation of the detainees,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/182769/
views: 143
Print
Related
Suspect in rape of own daughter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Three men rape cousin-brother for several years in Jalal-Abad region
Rape of girl in Tokmak: Suspect taken into custody
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
Stepfather raped 15-year-old stepdaughter for two years in Tokmak city
Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Suspect in rape of 16-year-old schoolgirl arrested in Aksy district
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits suspect in raping 13-year-old girl
Accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Nooken sentenced to life imprisonment
Man suspected of rape of 14-year-old girl detained in Bishkek
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
9 February, Tuesday
11:58
58 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,171 in total 58 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgy...
11:16
Young woman commits suicide in Alai district
10:37
Delica car driver and passenger arrested with 2 kg of drugs in Toktogul
10:27
Schoolgirl raped in Osh city by men she met on Instagram
10:10
Illegally constructed high-rise buildings in Bishkek disconnected from utilities