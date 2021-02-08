Major case investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a senior investigator of major crimes of the Moskovsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek for extortion of money. Press center of the state committee reported.

«The senior investigator of major crimes of the Moskovsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek was caught red-handed when getting a bribe on February 7 within the framework of material of pre-trial proceedings, registered on the fact of extortion,» the statement says.

The investigation found out that the detainee extorted money from a citizen for issuing a refusal on pre-trial proceedings.

As a result of a search of the policeman’s office, part of the money received as a bribe was found. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.