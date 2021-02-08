14:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 106 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,217,290 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 106,056,229 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (27,004,529), India (10,826,363), Brazil (9,447,165), Russia (3,923,461), Germany (2,291,673), Italy (2,636,738), Spain (2,941,990), France (3,395,981), Turkey (2,531,456), Columbia (2,157,216) and Great Britain (3,957,177).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 59,100,000. The figure grew by 880,599 for 3 days.

At least 2,316,702 people died from the virus (growth by 34,971 people for 3 hours), including 463,433 people — in the USA, 230,034— in Brazil, 154,996— in India, 91,273 — in Italy, 112,681— in the UK, and 166,200— in Mexico.

At least 85,113 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 243,404 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,098— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
