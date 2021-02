Police are carrying out work to prevent violence against minors in Chatkal district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

Law enforcement officers talked with the orphans and listened to their problems. The students were asked to abide by the law and avoid communication with dubious people.

The policemen also met with citizens living near the state border, held explanatory conversations about looking after livestock. Police officers paid attention to the issues of raising children and asked local residents to pay more attention to them in order to avoid unpleasant incidents.