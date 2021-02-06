New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time

Chairman of the Constitutional Convention Bekbosun Borubashov explained to 24.kg news agency that the proposed version of the Basic Law provides for transitional norms for the President.

According to the current version, Sadyr Japarov was elected for one term of six years. According to the new — the head of state can run twice, but for five years. Thus, the current term of Sadyr Japarov will be counted as the first. «After its expiration, he will be able to nominate himself again. But he has no right to run for presidency for the third time,» Bekbosun Borubashov said.

Referendum on adoption of the new version of the Basic Law will be held on April 11 together with the elections of deputies of Local Councils.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.