EAEU needs to draw up list of investment projects for priority financing

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov proposed to start compiling a list of investment projects for priority financing by regional and national development institutions in the EAEU. He stated this today at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, implementation of joint infrastructure projects and full use of cross-border nodes will realize the full potential of the Union as a center of a large Eurasian partnership.

«We express our readiness to use the trade and transit potential of our country through creation of Eurasian wholesale and logistics complexes with the participation of member states of the organization, as well as foreign partners. The time has come to move on to the practical implementation of this issue,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The Prime Minister especially drew attention of the meeting members to the strategic directions for the development of the Union until 2025 adopted by the heads of the EAEU member states. He stressed that their implementation should be a top priority on the agenda. At the same time, the head of Government noted the need to accelerate formation of a single digital space.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the difficulties arising in the EAEU.

«Speaking about freedoms, I would like to especially note the current disadvantageous position of migrant workers who find themselves in a difficult situation due to the imposed restrictions on the movement of individuals. The issue of gradual lifting of restrictions, increase in the number of flights between our countries, both to provide enterprises with the necessary number of workers and to return migrant workers to their jobs is acute now,» Ulukbek Maripov said.