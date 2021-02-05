Prosecutor General's Office reimburses 264 mln soms to budget since October 2020

Since October 2020, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has revealed damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 2.9 billion soms. The head of the supervisory body Kurmankul Zulushev told at a press conference today.

According to him, 264,117,000 soms of the amount have already been reimbursed to the budget.

The Prosecutor General said that when checking the work at Charaat field, the damage amounted to 1,340 billion soms.

«The amount of damage caused by the Ministry of Health when purchasing personal protective equipment reached more than 5 million soms. The case was initiated on Manas airport. The damage is being calculated. Forestry officials caused damage in the amount of 7 million soms,» Kurmankul Zulushev told.