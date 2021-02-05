19:27
USD 84.80
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.12
English

Prosecutor General's Office reimburses 264 mln soms to budget since October 2020

Since October 2020, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has revealed damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 2.9 billion soms. The head of the supervisory body Kurmankul Zulushev told at a press conference today.

According to him, 264,117,000 soms of the amount have already been reimbursed to the budget.

The Prosecutor General said that when checking the work at Charaat field, the damage amounted to 1,340 billion soms.

«The amount of damage caused by the Ministry of Health when purchasing personal protective equipment reached more than 5 million soms. The case was initiated on Manas airport. The damage is being calculated. Forestry officials caused damage in the amount of 7 million soms,» Kurmankul Zulushev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/182515/
views: 102
Print
Related
Ulukbek Omurzakov compensates for damage to state of 20 mln soms
Oshelectro inflicts damage of over 30 mln soms on state budget
Bishkek Education Department inflicts damage on capital of 30 million soms
Prosecution authorities initiate 754 corruption related cases for 2018
Number of prosecutors dismissed by Prosecutor General’s Office
Prosecutor General's Office studies legality of dismissal of Kongantiev's case
Picket held at Prosecutor General’s Office building in Bishkek
SCNS detects damage to state for 1.6 billion soms since beginning of year
Accounts Chamber, Prosecutor General's Office enter into cooperation agreement
Prosecutor General's Office to study reconstruction of Historical Museum
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
5 February, Friday
18:25
Corrupt officials compensating for damage not to escape punishment Corrupt officials compensating for damage not to escape...
18:11
Prosecutor General's Office reimburses 264 mln soms to budget since October 2020
17:55
Supreme Court reduces Nurlan Motuev’s prison term by one year
17:46
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 38 million to support som
17:40
Foreign mercenary detained in Kyrgyzstan