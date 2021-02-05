14:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 104.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 472,313 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 104,838,939 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (26,676,022), India (10,790,183), Brazil (9,386,293), Russia (3,874,830), Germany (2,265,536), Italy (2,597,446), Spain (2,913,425), France (3,310,496), Turkey (2,508,988), Columbia (2,135,412) and Great Britain (3,903,906).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 58,200,000. The figure grew by 303,464 for 24 hours.

At least 2,281,731 people died from the virus (growth by 13,821 people for 24 hours), including 455,735 people — in the USA, 228,795— in Brazil, 154,703— in India, 90,241 — in Italy, 110,462— in the UK, and 161,240— in Mexico.

At least 84,920 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 240,912 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,916— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
