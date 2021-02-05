Mobile application for job and specialists search to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

Mobile application for search of job and specialists is planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

The organization noted that the spread of COVID-19 and related quarantine measures have taken employers to a dead-lock and left hundreds of thousands, including migrants, jobless around the world.

«In Kyrgyzstan, the number of job cuts in 2020 increased exponentially. According to the Socioeconomic and Vulnerability Impact Assessment and Policy Response prepared jointly with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Institute for Economic Policy Research under the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan was projected to reach 21% by the end of 2020,» UNDP reports.

As part of support to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the UNDP has launched the comprehensive measures to strengthen the public-health systems and address the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

One of the initiatives is about the development and launch of a mobile application to help citizens with quick and convenient job search, and help employers find skilled workforce in Kyrgyzstan. «The mobile application will be a solid platform capable of connecting job seekers and those looking for talent. The main beneficiaries will be those lost their jobs, labor migrants forced to return home due to the border closure, as well as employers and businesses,» the organization says.

The mobile application contains a solid database of vacancies and provides a fairly convenient toolkit.

Furthermore, search options can be applied to different regions of Kyrgyzstan, which may expand the range of offers and increase the likelihood of finding the largest number of suitable vacancies. The mobile application also features the online trainings and upskilling on various topics.

This activity was initiated within the framework of the UNDP project titled «Supporting an Inclusive and Multi-sectoral Response to COVID-19 and Addressing its Socio-economic Impact in the Kyrgyz Republic», with the support from the Government of Japan aimed at the comprehensive and human-centered socio-economic response to COVID-19.