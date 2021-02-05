More than half of Kyrgyzstanis believe coronavirus threat is exaggerated

At least 51 percent of Kyrgyzstanis still believe that the coronavirus threat is exaggerated. These results were obtained during a survey, the results of which were presented by M-Vector research company.

It is reported that the first survey in the republic was conducted in March 2020, and the second — in November.

Most of the respondents (54 percent) are ready to give up their rights to fight the coronavirus (for comparison: this figure was 67 percent in March).

At least 40 percent of respondents are convinced that the government is coping well with the coronavirus, the figures were similar in March.

About 68 percent of the survey participants are confident that travel restrictions between countries will help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. «The results of the opinion poll showed that the hype around the coronavirus has subsided. There have been changes in the opinions of Kyrgyzstanis regarding COVID-19 compared to the beginning of 2020,» the survey authors note.

At least 47 countries of the world participate in the survey. The researchers compared the results of Kyrgyzstan with those in other countries.

Vietnam (100 percent of respondents) has the greatest approval for government activities during the pandemic. This is not surprising, because with a population of almost 100 million people, there were only 1,800 cases. The list also includes the Republic of Korea (89 percent), Azerbaijan (86 percent), India (86 percent) and Malaysia (79 percent).

Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina express the most criticism against its government’s actions, where only 18 percent of respondents believe that the government is doing a good job in the fight against coronavirus. A very small part of the respondents positively assesses the activities of their governments in Spain, the USA and Ukraine.