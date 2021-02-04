Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 104.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 947,980 globally over the past two days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 104,366,626 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (26,554,216), India (10,777,284), Brazil (9,339,420), Russia (3,858,367), Germany (2,252,504), Italy (2,583,790), Spain (2,883,465), France (3,310,051), Turkey (2,501,079), Columbia (2,125,622) and Great Britain (3,882,972).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 57,900,000. The figure grew by 925,275 for three days.

At least 2,267,910 people died from the virus (growth by 29,624 people for two days), including 450,680 people — in the USA, 227,563— in Brazil, 154,596— in India, 89,820 — in Italy, 109,547— in the UK, and 161,240— in Mexico.

At least 84,832 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 239,644 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,859— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.