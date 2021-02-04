14:23
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 104.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 947,980 globally over the past two days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 104,366,626 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (26,554,216), India (10,777,284), Brazil (9,339,420), Russia (3,858,367), Germany (2,252,504), Italy (2,583,790), Spain (2,883,465), France (3,310,051), Turkey (2,501,079), Columbia (2,125,622) and Great Britain (3,882,972).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 57,900,000. The figure grew by 925,275 for three days.

At least 2,267,910 people died from the virus (growth by 29,624 people for two days), including 450,680 people — in the USA, 227,563— in Brazil, 154,596— in India, 89,820 — in Italy, 109,547— in the UK, and 161,240— in Mexico.

At least 84,832 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 239,644 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,859— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/182307/
views: 131
Print
Related
1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,832 in total
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in three stages
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,179 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 171 - in serious condition
116 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,762 in total
WHO: New strain of coronavirus registered in 10 more countries for a week
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
4 February, Thursday
14:05
Parents of Bishkek school students hold rally at City Hall Parents of Bishkek school students hold rally at City H...
13:59
Cancer patients found “I Believe in Miracle” movement in Kyrgyzstan
13:46
Ulukbek Maripov introduces Minister of Economy and Finance to staff
12:56
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 104.3 million people globally
12:23
Russian Drama Theater opens after long break due to COVID-19