State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) will build six nine-storey buildings in Bishkek for its employees. The public procurement portal informs about it.

According to it, the state committee plans to spend 580,935,000 soms on the construction.

The high-rise buildings are planned to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue on the basis of 105 A series along with all communications, social, cultural and household facilities, in accordance with the design documentation.