Kamchybek Tashiev tells about success of SCNS in fight against corruption

Candidacy of Ulukbek Maripov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan is being discussed today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Aaly Karashev asked the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, about work done in the fight against corruption.

The head of the special services said that every corrupt official would be held accountable within the law, regardless of who it is — a deputy or a minister. «The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS returned 116 million soms to the state for 10 months of 2020. We returned almost 3 billion for two months (November and December 2020). We transferred 500 million soms to the budget in January. We have no goal to put all officials in jail, let them return the loot and be free. If they return the money within the law, we will draw up an agreement on cooperation with the investigation,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that there are also many corrupt officials in business. «Yesterday, one businessman brought seven containers from China. According to the documents, there are about 100 TV sets, and during the search it turned out that he had more than 7,000 of them. He already returns 30 million to the budget. There is Podium store, they have goods for 140 million soms, and pay 4,000 in taxes. They had to pay at least 1 million a year,» Kamchybek Tashiev told.
