Rally in support of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, takes place near the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

About 30 people hold posters saying: «We are for Almazbek Atambayev», «Soke is responsible for collapse of the country» and etc.

The protesters demand a measure of restraint in form of house arrest for the former head of state.

Trial of the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital.