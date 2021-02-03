16:52
Candidate for post of Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan has criminal record

Candidacy of Ulukbek Maripov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan is being discussed today at a meeting of the Parliament.

A deputy Tazabek Ikramov asked if candidate for the post of Energy Minister had a criminal record and whether he was involved in corruption.

Kubanychbek Turdubaev replied that he was indeed brought to criminal responsibility, but the case was dropped in court.

«In order to put an end to this case, I want to tell you that 15 years ago I worked at Vostokenergo and 38 people were brought to responsibility because of some managers. Then we were freed from punishment, there was no damage to the state, we were not convicted. When I was the Minister of Energy, the Bishkek HPP had coal for one week, there was no water in Toktogul reservoir. It was a difficult time. I was also offered to work now, I did not ask for the post,» Kubanychbek Turdubaev said.
