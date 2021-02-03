15:21
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in three stages

Vaccination against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan is planned to be carried out in three stages. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

A national plan has been developed for vaccination against COVID-19, she said. «Based on the recommendation of the scientific and technical group on immunization, the ministry has determined priority groups of the population. At the first stage, it is planned to vaccinate health workers with a high and very high risk of infection, as well as citizens from socio-demographic groups with a significantly higher risk of infection, teachers, law enforcement officers, and service workers. At the second stage, it is planned to vaccinate the people aged 60 and above, as well as citizens with clinical risk factors, chronic diseases, as well as from socially vulnerable groups of the population, at the last — all other citizens,» she said.

Vaccination will be voluntary.

Ainura Akmatova

Ainura Akmatova added that the Ministry of Health has also developed a plan for the deployment of vaccination stations. Mobile immunization teams will also be involved in the vaccination.

«Work is underway to create digital applications for electronic queueing, transfer of information about possible post-vaccination reactions, immunity passport,» she said.

According to her, the Ministry of Health is negotiating with manufacturers of Sputnik-V vaccine over the preparation of documents for its registration in Kyrgyzstan. «We continue to study the issue of establishing a technological process for the production of Russian vaccines in the Kyrgyz Republic to further improve access to vaccines. In addition, we expect a decision of the Russian side on possible supplies, conditions and price policy of vaccines produced in the Russian Federation,» she informed.

«There is a proposal on supply of AstraZeneca vaccine in the amount of 504,000 doses on the part of WHO within the framework of COVAX mechanism,» she told.
