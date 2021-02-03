12:15
USD 84.80
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan sets new excise duty rates on tobacco products since January 2021

New rates of excise tax on tobacco have been set in Kyrgyzstan since January 2021. The State Tax Service reported.

The rates are increased every year to protect the health of citizens of the country from the harmful effects of tobacco, as well as to harmonize excise rates within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The excise rate on filtered cigarettes, unfiltered cigarettes and cigarettes has been increased from 1,750 soms to 2,000 soms per 1,000 pieces; this sum will increase by 250 soms from January 1, 2022.

The excise tax on cigarillos per 1,000 pieces this year will be 1,400 soms instead of 1,220 soms in 2020, from 2022 — 1,610 soms.

The excise rate per cigar increased by 25 soms compared to last year, and amounted to 175 soms. In 2022, it will increase by other 25 soms.

The amount of tax per 1 kilogram of tobacco and heated tobacco products in 2021 reached 700 soms, increasing by 90 soms compared to last year, and it will increase to 800 soms from January 1, 2022.

The excise tax on 1 milliliter of nicotine-containing liquid for electronic cigarettes was increased from 1 som to 1.25 soms. The amount will reach 1.5 soms from January 1, 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/182133/
views: 102
Print
Related
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyzstan - transit center for cigarette smuggling in EAEU
3.3 billion cigarettes smoked in Kyrgyzstan annually
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region
Batch of cigarettes for 500,000 soms detained in Batken region
Introduction of e-cigarettes excise tax in Kyrgyzstan not to violate EEU norms
EEU countries to maximally converge tobacco and alcohol excise rates
Smuggling of 1.5 tons of cigarettes from Kyrgyzstan into Russia suppressed
Smuggling of cigarettes stopped on Kyrgyzstan- Kazakhstan border
SCNS suppresses smuggling of cigarettes in Batken region
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
3 February, Wednesday
12:07
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:03
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:58
1,179 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 171 - in serious condition
11:53
116 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,762 in total
11:47
Air traffic in EAEU countries to resume in near future