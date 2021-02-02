18:33, 02 February 2021, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Aida DZHUMASHOVA
Fire breaks out on 2nd floor of AYU Grand Comfort shopping center
Fire broke out in AYU Grand Comfort shopping center. Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.
One fire brigade was working on site.
«Call about the fire was received at 13.18. It broke out on the second floor at the Public Service Center,» the eyewitnesses told.
