Health Ministry buys shoe covers for 150 soms instead of 1.5 during pandemic

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan purchased shoe covers for 150 soms per pair instead of 1.5 soms during the pandemic. This became known as a result of an audit conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

«It was found out that on May 6, 2020, the commission of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance under the Ministry of Health unreasonably, in violation of the legislation on public procurement, rejecting commercial offers of suppliers with the lowest price, recommended to conclude a direct contract with a LLC for the supply of personal protection means, overalls, medical gloves and shoe covers at an inflated cost,» press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Delivery of 101,300 pairs of gloves that did not meet the requirements of the technical specification was carried out with violations.

Instead of 150,000 pairs of low shoe covers at the price of 1.5 soms stipulated by the contract, the LLC delivered 1,500 pairs of high shoe covers at the price of 150 soms per unit.

«Thus, as a result of the unlawful actions of the leadership and officials of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the state suffered damage in the amount of 5,175,200 soms,» the prosecutor’s office said.

The audit material was registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct of the Prosecutor General’s Office. The materials were sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/182050/
views: 93
