Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 102.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,535,406 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 102,944,487 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (26,185,362), India (10,746,183), Brazil (9,204,731), Russia (3,808,348), Germany (2,225,659), Italy (2,553,032), Spain (2,743,119), France (3,255,920), Turkey (2,477,463), Columbia (2,094,884) and Great Britain (3,828,183).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 57,000,000. The figure grew by 1,026,250 for three days.

At least 2,227,568 people died from the virus (growth by 38,728 people for three days), including 441,319 people — in the USA, 224,504— in Brazil, 154,274— in India, 88,516 — in Italy, 106,367— in the UK, and 158,536— in Mexico.

At least 84,588 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 235,828 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,711— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
