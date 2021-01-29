12:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 101.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 558,798 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 101,409,081 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,756,796), India (10,701,193), Brazil (9,058,687), Russia (3,752,548), Germany (2,194,562), Italy (2,515,507), Spain (2,705,001), France (3,166,145), Turkey (2,457,118), Columbia (2,067,575) and Great Britain (3,754,448).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 56,000,000. The figure grew by 296,695 for 24 hours.

At least 2,188,840 people died from the virus (growth by 14,902 people for 24 hours), including 432,971 people — in the USA, 221,547— in Brazil, 153,847— in India, 87,381 — in Italy, 103,324— in the UK, and 153,639— in Mexico.

At least 84,377 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 231,657 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,556— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
