Artem Novikov and Gazprom Deputy Head discuss gas price reduction

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom PJSC. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

The parties discussed the progress of investment program of Gazprom-Kyrgyzstan LLC on gas infrastructure expansion in the country for 2021 and the possibility of switching the fleet of state organizations to gas fuel engines.

«The government attaches great importance to the issues of ensuring energy security and development of the fuel and energy sector. Gazprom-Kyrgyzstan LLC is our reliable partner, with whom we have already managed to implement a number of projects, including in the social sphere. I am confident that our bilateral cooperation will be further filled with constructive content,» Artem Novikov noted.

Vitaly Markelov stressed that along with its main activity, the company pays great attention to the development of sports and support of education in the country.

«Within the framework of projects implemented by our company in Kyrgyzstan, a number of social and sports facilities have already been built, which are successfully functioning in the interests of the country’s citizens,» he said.

Artem Novikov and Vitaly Markelov also discussed pricing issues and possibility of reducing the price of natural gas, including creation of a special gas rate for Bishkek HPP.

A full-scale work has been underway since 2016 on gas infrastructure expansion at residential areas of the city and settlements in Chui region. To date, about 58 percent of the residents of residential areas are consumers of Gazprom-Kyrgyzstan LLC.