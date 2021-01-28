Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek today.

In his speech, the head of state said that he intended to create jobs and return migrants.

«We had been dreaming that we would become Switzerland in Asia for 30 years, believed empty promises. We dreamed that the government would change peacefully every six years and we would celebrate the new achievements of our country. On October 5, the people rose up and demanded to cancel the parliamentary elections and change the government. In those days, I also did not sit still. We took responsibility and stabilized the situation,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He said that the idea of ​​parliamentarism was misunderstood: politics was turned into business; deputy seats began to be evaluated in money terms.

«Patience has its end. There will be no usurpation. We will work day and night. Kambarata, Sary Dzhaz, the Upper Naryn cascade will work, I consider it my duty to create thousands of jobs and return labor migrants,» Sadyr Japarov said.