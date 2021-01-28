15:25
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek today.

In his speech, the head of state said that he intended to create jobs and return migrants.

«We had been dreaming that we would become Switzerland in Asia for 30 years, believed empty promises. We dreamed that the government would change peacefully every six years and we would celebrate the new achievements of our country. On October 5, the people rose up and demanded to cancel the parliamentary elections and change the government. In those days, I also did not sit still. We took responsibility and stabilized the situation,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He said that the idea of ​​parliamentarism was misunderstood: politics was turned into business; deputy seats began to be evaluated in money terms.

«Patience has its end. There will be no usurpation. We will work day and night. Kambarata, Sary Dzhaz, the Upper Naryn cascade will work, I consider it my duty to create thousands of jobs and return labor migrants,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/181520/
views: 104
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will continue multipolar foreign policy
Sadyr Japarov names priority directions of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony
Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan
Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia
Sadyr Japarov calls on compatriots to be patient
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
15:21
Almaty tightens quarantine imposed due to coronavirus Almaty tightens quarantine imposed due to coronavirus
15:05
Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity
14:41
Wife of Abdil Segizbaev detained for holding rally at Philharmonic Hall
14:35
Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants
14:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 100.8 million people globally