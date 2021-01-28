15:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 100.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 607,182 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 100,850,283 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,595,302), India (10,689,527), Brazil (8,996,876), Russia (3,733,692), Germany (2,179,679), Italy (2,501,147), Spain (2,670,102), France (3,165,449), Turkey (2,449,839), Columbia (2,055,305) and Great Britain (3,725,637).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 55,700,000. The figure grew by 370,278 for 24 hours.

At least 2,173,938 people died from the virus (growth by 17,088 people for 24 hours), including 429,157 people — in the USA, 220,161— in Brazil, 153,724— in India, 86,889 — in Italy, 102,085— in the UK, and 153,639— in Mexico.

At least 84,303 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 230,188 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,510— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/181519/
views: 109
