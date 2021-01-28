15:25
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will continue multipolar foreign policy

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek today. Sadyr Japarov made his first speech as the head of state.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan would continue its multipolar foreign policy.

«The impact of China on world politics and economies is growing with each passing day. We hope that it will continue to have a beneficial impact, including on the economy of Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Kyrgyzstan will strive for a wide range of relationships with the United States, Europe and Asian states within the framework of mutual respect.

Sadyr Japarov assured that Kyrgyzstan would continue cooperation and work with all international and regional organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/181514/
views: 136
