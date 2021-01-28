10:49
Railway to Kara-Keche could connect north and south of Kyrgyzstan in future

Construction of a railway along Balykchi — Kochkor — Kara-Keche route may connect the northern and southern regions of Kyrgyzstan in the future. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The construction project is included in the National Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan for 2018-2040.

«The project is of great social and economic importance, first of all, thanks to creation of the least costly route for transportation of coal during development of Kara-Keche brown coal field to provide the population and the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant with coal in the autumn-winter period, as well as with other consumer goods. Construction of the railway will allow solving the issue of transport services for the coal deposit, and will ensure regular transportation,» the company said.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu added that coal from Kara-Keche field is now transported by road to Balykchi station, and then by rail to Bishkek and other settlements in the north of the republic.

Transportation of coal by road leads to a significant increase in coal prices and premature destruction of the road surface, which is more expensive in the long term than transportation by rail.

In addition, taking into account future development of the railway in the Kyrgyz Republic, this section will connect the northern and southern regions of the country.

The state enterprise added that the feasibility study of the project developed in 1998 requires a complete updating. In this regard, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise announced a tender for purchase of services to update the feasibility study for construction of Balykchi — Kochkor — Kara-Keche railway.
