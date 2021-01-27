11:50
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 100 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 540,322 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 100,243,101 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,437,228), India (10,676,838), Brazil (8,933,956), Russia (3,716,228), Germany (2,164,043), Italy (2,485,956), Spain (2,629,817), France (3,138,498), Turkey (2,442,350), Columbia (2,041,352) and Great Britain (3,700,268).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 55,300,000. The figure grew by 357,009 for 24 hours.

At least 2,156,850 people died from the virus (growth by 17,623 people for 24 hours), including 425,062 people — in the USA, 218,878— in Brazil, 153,587— in India, 86,422 — in Italy, 100,359— in the UK, and 152,016— in Mexico.

At least 84,175 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 228,562 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,471— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
