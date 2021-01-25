18:20
Corruption schemes revealed in construction of residential buildings in Bishkek

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed facts of construction of apartment buildings in Bishkek without appropriate urban planning and permitting documentation. Press center of the state committee reported. Pre-trial proceedings are currently underway.

«It has been found out that one of the large construction companies has been illegally carrying out construction activities for a long time, enjoying the patronage of a group of officials from relevant government agencies responsible for monitoring and issue of permits, as well as control over the process of construction,» the statement says.

It is noted that the facilities were illegally connected to utilities.

«Such actions on the part of responsible officials and developers create high risks of a man-made disaster. Thus, they endanger the life and health of future residents, as well as residents of nearby houses. Another negative element is the aggravation of the environmental situation in Bishkek,» the State Committee for National Security said.

According to the investigation, the inconsistent arrangement of multi-storey buildings without taking into account the aeration regime in the residential area provokes an increase in gas pollution and air dustiness.

The buildings built in violation of the rules and requirements are subject to mandatory demolition at the expense of the developer, without paying any compensation, which is detrimental to the interests of bona fide real estate buyers.
