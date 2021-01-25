Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,691,826 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 99,152,014 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,123,857), India (10,654,533), Brazil (8,844,577), Russia (3,679,247), Germany (2,147,814), Italy (2,466,813), Spain (2,499,560), France (3,112,055), Turkey (2,429,605), Columbia (2,015,485) and Great Britain (3,657,857).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 54,700,000. The figure grew by 1,020,151 for 24 hours.

At least 2,128,721 people died from the virus (growth by 40,329 people for 3 days), including 419,204 people — in the USA, 217,037— in Brazil, 153,339— in India, 85,461 — in Italy, 98,129— in the UK, and 149,614— in Mexico.

At least 83,971 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 225,875 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,375— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.