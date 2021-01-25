10:43
USD 84.77
EUR 103.24
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,691,826 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 99,152,014 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,123,857), India (10,654,533), Brazil (8,844,577), Russia (3,679,247), Germany (2,147,814), Italy (2,466,813), Spain (2,499,560), France (3,112,055), Turkey (2,429,605), Columbia (2,015,485) and Great Britain (3,657,857).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 54,700,000. The figure grew by 1,020,151 for 24 hours.

At least 2,128,721 people died from the virus (growth by 40,329 people for 3 days), including 419,204 people — in the USA, 217,037— in Brazil, 153,339— in India, 85,461 — in Italy, 98,129— in the UK, and 149,614— in Mexico.

At least 83,971 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 225,875 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,375— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/181033/
views: 47
Print
Related
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,613 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 253 - in serious condition
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,971 in total
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
At least 14 criminal cases on fight against coronavirus under investigation
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 97.4 million people globally
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
25 January, Monday
10:24
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.1 millio...
10:14
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:11
1,613 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 253 - in serious condition
10:06
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,971 in total
09:56
At least 1,300 Kyrgyzstanis become victims of pyramid scheme
23 January, Saturday
12:57
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
11:17
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan