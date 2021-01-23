11:30
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan

The tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed start of a joint project. Press service of the State Tax Service of the country reports.

Chairman of the State Tax Service Kabyl Abdaliev held talks with the Deputy Head of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach.

The parties discussed promotion of an agreement between the countries on the development of the tax administration system in Kyrgyzstan and the priority measures for practical implementation of the project.

Dmitry Volvach announced that the Federal Tax Service was fully prepared for the start of the project.

«Noting their joint interest in the implementation of the planned activities, following the discussion, the parties agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting,» the statement says.
