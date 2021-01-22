17:23
At least 14 criminal cases on fight against coronavirus under investigation

Investigative agencies are investigating 14 cases within the fight against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. A member of the Interdepartmental Commission, Kairat Alymkulov, told at a press conference.

According to him, the commission’s report will be submitted to the investigative authorities and considered at a meeting of the Security Council.

«We do not charge anyone, we only name the responsible persons and their work. As you know, 14 cases are being investigated in the framework of the fight against the virus,» he said.

During presentation of results of the check, the Interdepartmental Commission called the work of several heads of regional hospitals and the Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev «insufficient».
