COVID-19: Kyrgyz medical workers forced to buy masks at inflated prices

Some of the medical masks confiscated in the spring of 2020 at the border were sold to pharmacies and government agencies at a reduced price. Members of the Interdepartmental Commission on Improving the Efficiency of State and Local Authorities in Countering COVID-19 told at a press conference.

Most of the masks were sold to pharmaceutical organizations, they said.

«About 30 percent of the confiscated goods were handed over to local government bodies and another part was sold to government agencies, 6 percent — to hospitals and the Center for Emergency Medicine. We all remember that people stayed in quarantine in April. Medical workers needed masks most of all. The health workers bought these masks at inflated prices in pharmacies,» members of the commission told.
