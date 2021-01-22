Health Ministry develops 3 options for increasing salaries of medical workers

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has developed three options for increasing salaries of medical workers in the republic. The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the population realized in 2020 that medical workers are necessary. «The most important thing is health, you must not save on it. The basic salary of a doctor is 5,000 soms, it has not been increased for ten years. We have worked out the issue of its increase. Our vision has been conveyed to the government, the Parliament and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. I think this issue will be resolved in 2021,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He said earlier that the base salary would be doubled for both doctors and hospital nurses.