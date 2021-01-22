15:52
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

Health Ministry develops 3 options for increasing salaries of medical workers

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has developed three options for increasing salaries of medical workers in the republic. The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the population realized in 2020 that medical workers are necessary. «The most important thing is health, you must not save on it. The basic salary of a doctor is 5,000 soms, it has not been increased for ten years. We have worked out the issue of its increase. Our vision has been conveyed to the government, the Parliament and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. I think this issue will be resolved in 2021,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He said earlier that the base salary would be doubled for both doctors and hospital nurses.
link: https://24.kg/english/180899/
views: 132
Print
Related
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Health workers working in red zones to get 179.6 million soms for December
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
No new cases of COVID-19 in health workers registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days
COVID-19: Compensation to infected doctors reduced almost three times
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
About 5,000 medical workers work at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
15:43
Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on October 7 Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on Oc...
15:36
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
14:40
Health Ministry develops 3 options for increasing salaries of medical workers
14:32
No budget funds needed for optimization of hospitals
14:25
Artem Novikov offers to develop plan for modernization of healthcare system