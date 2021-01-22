12:49
Kyrgyzstani faces 15 years in prison for murder of pensioner in Moscow

Kyrgyz woman is suspected of murder of a pensioner in Moscow city (Russia). Russian media report.

Body of an 82-year-old woman was found in one of the apartments in Uglovoy Lane on January 20. The deceased had a stab wound on her neck.

Investigators detained a 31-year-old nurse on suspicion of murder. During interrogation, she pleaded guilty and confessed that the idea to kill the pensioner came to her completely unexpectedly.

The investigation plans to bring charges against the suspect in the near future, as well as to petition the court for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention. A psychological and psychiatric examination was commissioned to check her mental health.

According to media reports, the suspect in the serious crime is the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.
