Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free

Russia will provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine free of charge. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, USAID will provide the Ministry of Health with a refrigerator and syringes necessary for storage of the vaccine.

«As you already know, we will receive 30,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for 15,000 people through the COVAX mechanism. USAID will buy us a refrigerator and syringes for 1,200,000 doses of the vaccine. We will receive the equipment by June. Of course, 1 million doses will not be enough. We ordered Sputnik V vaccine. Russia has agreed to provide us with 500,000 doses for free,» the official said.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Elvira Surabaldieva, noted that there will be money to vaccinate the population against COVID-19. «Vaccination is a national security issue. We will have money. The question here is that the Ministry of Health solves some issues separately, including the choice of a vaccine. The issue of transportation of the Russian vaccine from Novosibirsk is being resolved,» she stressed.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, private medical centers could also be attracted to vaccination of the population.

She added that vaccination would be voluntary.