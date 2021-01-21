Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 698,827 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 96,841,621 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (24,433,677), India (10,595,660), Brazil (8,638,249), Russia (3,595,136), Germany (2,100,618), Italy (2,414,166), Spain (2,412,318), France (3,023,661), Turkey (2,406,216), Columbia (1,956,979) and Great Britain (3,515,796).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 53,300,000. The figure grew by 387,066 for 24 hours.

At least 2,074,467 people died from the virus (growth by 18,226 people for 24 hours), including 406,001 people — in the USA, 212,831— in Brazil, 152,718— in India, 83,681 — in Italy, 93,469— in the UK, and 144,731— in Mexico.

At least 83,585 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 219,527 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,163— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.