13:54
USD 84.80
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.16
English

Health workers working in red zones to get 179.6 million soms for December

Health workers who worked in the ‘red zones’ will receive compensation in the total amount of 179,631,800 soms. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan reports.

At least 2,192 doctors (the amount of compensation payments is 52,847,585 soms), 3,949 mid-level personnel (the amount of compensation is 72,413,054 soms) and 3,552 paramedical and other personnel (the amount of compensation is 54,371,161 soms) were engaged in the work with COVID-19 patients.

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund recalled that they make compensation payments based on the calculations by each healthcare organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/180745/
views: 49
Print
Related
1,752 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 258 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
155 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,585 in total
COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 test results not needed to attend school in Bishkek
Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov hospitalized with pneumonia
New COVID-19 strain found in 60 countries and areas of the world
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.1 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,736 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 265 - in serious condition
Popular
Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
21 January, Thursday
13:45
Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district
13:37
Health workers working in red zones to get 179.6 million soms for December
13:27
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Each Bishkek resident "smoked" 200 cigarettes in December due to smog
11:50
1,752 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 258 - in serious condition