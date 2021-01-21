Health workers working in red zones to get 179.6 million soms for December

Health workers who worked in the ‘red zones’ will receive compensation in the total amount of 179,631,800 soms. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan reports.

At least 2,192 doctors (the amount of compensation payments is 52,847,585 soms), 3,949 mid-level personnel (the amount of compensation is 72,413,054 soms) and 3,552 paramedical and other personnel (the amount of compensation is 54,371,161 soms) were engaged in the work with COVID-19 patients.

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund recalled that they make compensation payments based on the calculations by each healthcare organization.