Presidential elections: CEC tells about return of electoral deposit

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will return the electoral deposit of one million soms to seven presidential candidates. The CEC announced at a meeting.

The control and audit group provided information on the amount of electoral deposits received from the presidential candidates of the Kyrgyz Republic, on their return to the candidates and the amount to be transferred to the budget.

The money was returned to three candidates who were denied registration and who withdrew their candidacies before approval of the text and form of the ballot paper — Kuban Choroev, Kubanychbek Toktosunov and Kubanchybek Isabekov.

The electoral deposit will not be returned to Rashid Tagaev, since he submitted a statement on withdrawal from the election race after approval of the text and form of the ballot paper.

Sadyr Japarov, who won 79.2 percent of the votes, Adakhan Madumarov — 6.79 percent, Babyrzhan Tolbaev — 2.36 percent, Arstanbek Myktybek — 1.69 percent, Abdil Segizbaev — 1.46 percent, Imamidin Tashov — 1.17 percent and Klara Sooronkulova — 1 percent will get their million back.

The rest of the candidates won less than one percent of the votes.

«Thus, 11 million out of 18 million soms in electoral deposits available on the CEC deposit account are to be transferred to the republican budget,» the CEC noted.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10. Yesterday, the CEC announced Sadyr Japarov as the winner of the 2021 elections.
