New COVID-19 strain found in 60 countries and areas of the world

The ‘British’ strain of coronavirus was found in 60 countries and areas of the world. TASS reported with reference to the weekly report of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO also noted that the strain of coronavirus, information about which originally came from South Africa, was detected in three more countries, and their total number reached 23.

«In addition, a variant of the coronavirus, named P.1., was discovered in Brazil for a week, and another case of mutation of the virus B.1.1.28 was registered,» the WHO noted.

Experts do not yet have sufficient information to say whether these strains are more contagious and whether the disease progresses more severely. The discovery of new strains of coronavirus in the UK and South Africa was announced in December 2020. According to scientists, they are more contagious and aggressive.
link: https://24.kg/english/180640/
views: 30
New COVID-19 strain found in 60 countries and areas of the world
