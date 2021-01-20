14:59
USD 84.80
EUR 102.68
RUB 1.15
English

Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan

One of the creators of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is a native of Kyrgyzstan. Russian media report.

According to them, the world famous vaccine has been developed under the supervision of a graduate of the Kursk State Medical University Denis Logunov.

Denis Logunov was born on October 13, 1978 in Frunze city. In 2000, he graduated from the Biotechnology Faculty of the Kursk State Medical University, specializing in biomedical engineering.

In 2019, by the decree of the President of Russia, he was awarded the Order for Merit to the Fatherland, II degree. The young scientist is the author of more than 140 scientific works, four Ph.D. theses were defended under his supervision.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced nine coronavirus vaccines at the third phase of trials. The Russian-made vaccine (Sputnik V) was included in the list of the most promising.
link: https://24.kg/english/180590/
views: 148
Print
Related
New flight rules: Who and how can leave for Russia from Kyrgyzstan
WHO Chief warns of consequences of unequal access to coronavirus vaccine
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of regular flights
Money allocated by Russia for budget support not spent yet
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
Documents for American Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 offered to Kyrgyzstan
First case of new COVID-19 strain detected in Russia
WHO approves emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov meets with Russian Ambassador
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
20 January, Wednesday
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.1 millio...
14:23
37-year-old man dies in fire in Aravan district
14:14
Ex-chief of staff of Parliament Raatbek Eshmambetov passes away
14:00
Technical safety of Kyrgyzstan’s ski resorts in disastrous state
13:44
Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan