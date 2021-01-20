Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan

One of the creators of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is a native of Kyrgyzstan. Russian media report.

According to them, the world famous vaccine has been developed under the supervision of a graduate of the Kursk State Medical University Denis Logunov.

Denis Logunov was born on October 13, 1978 in Frunze city. In 2000, he graduated from the Biotechnology Faculty of the Kursk State Medical University, specializing in biomedical engineering.

In 2019, by the decree of the President of Russia, he was awarded the Order for Merit to the Fatherland, II degree. The young scientist is the author of more than 140 scientific works, four Ph.D. theses were defended under his supervision.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced nine coronavirus vaccines at the third phase of trials. The Russian-made vaccine (Sputnik V) was included in the list of the most promising.