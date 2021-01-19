17:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 532,611 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 95,555,533 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (24,074,200), India (10,571,773), Brazil (8,511,770), Russia (3,552,888), Germany (2,059,382), Italy (2,390,102), Spain (2,336,451), France (2,972,889), Turkey (2,392,963), Columbia (1,923,132) and Great Britain (3,443,350).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 52,600,000. The figure grew by 334,917 for 24 hours.

At least 2,040,085 people died from the virus (growth by 9,570 people for 24 hours), including 398,980 people — in the USA, 210,299— in Brazil, 152,419— in India, 82,554 — in Italy, 90,031— in the UK, and 141,248— in Mexico.

At least 83,268 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 216,864 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,036— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
