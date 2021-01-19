Kyrgyzstan’s Government offered to hold negotiations to extend work of Kumtor

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has to sit down at the negotiating table and develop a new agreement on Kumtor to extend the mine life. Mining engineer, Duishenbek Kamchybekov, announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the gold reserves at the mine entered in the company’s books will be exhausted in 2023. Centerra Gold will work out its stocks for three more years. Then it will simply leave Kyrgyzstan, because it has other promising projects.

«There are still reserves at Kumtor, there are promising areas. Operation of the mine can be extended until 2040. Therefore, it is necessary to conclude a new agreement with them, to tell that there are reserves of gold, in order they to prolong operation,» Duishenbek Kamchybekov stressed.