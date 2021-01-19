16:09
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan’s Government offered to hold negotiations to extend work of Kumtor

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has to sit down at the negotiating table and develop a new agreement on Kumtor to extend the mine life. Mining engineer, Duishenbek Kamchybekov, announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the gold reserves at the mine entered in the company’s books will be exhausted in 2023. Centerra Gold will work out its stocks for three more years. Then it will simply leave Kyrgyzstan, because it has other promising projects.

«There are still reserves at Kumtor, there are promising areas. Operation of the mine can be extended until 2040. Therefore, it is necessary to conclude a new agreement with them, to tell that there are reserves of gold, in order they to prolong operation,» Duishenbek Kamchybekov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/180450/
views: 121
Print
Related
Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor
More than 14.4 tons of gold produced at Kumtor for nine months of 2020
Sadyr Japarov renounces intention to nationalize Kumtor
Kumtor mine operates as usual
People’s guards take Kumtor office under protection
Unknown people try to seize office of Kumtor company in Bishkek
Kumtor contributes over 78 million soms to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
More than 9.2 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first half of 2020
Kumtor Gold to provide 90 oxygen concentrators to Issyk-Kul health facilities
Over 4.7 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first three months of 2020
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
15:50
Return of children to schools has no impact on epidemiological situation Return of children to schools has no impact on epidemi...
15:33
Man dies in fire at Ak-Zhol motor depot
15:22
Kyrgyzstan steps up work of sanitary posts to prevent import of new strains
14:59
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
14:56
Kyrgyzstan’s Government offered to hold negotiations to extend work of Kumtor