Kyrgyz educators to be trained in effective teaching reading and writing

Primary school teachers and librarians will be taught how to effectively teach reading. USAID reports.

Project launched a series of trainings for teachers in teaching reading and writing at primary schools. The new teaching approaches are designed to improve reading, reading comprehension, creative writing and everyday writing skills among primary school students.

More than 13,500 primary school teachers and 1,500 school librarians will be trained at 1,687 target schools.

It is planned that 300,000 students will improve functional reading literacy required for successful learning and living.
