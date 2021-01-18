17:04
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells how to leave for Russia to work

Kyrgyzstanis can leave for Russia to work only at a special invitation from the company for which the person plans to work. Stalbek Sharsheev, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Transport and Roads, announced at a press conference.

«The host company makes a list of highly qualified workers it needs. It must be justified. Further, the list is certified by the FSB of the Russian Federation and the operational headquarters for combating COVID-19. A person will get on board the aircraft only in this case,» he said.

Stalbek Sharsheev noted that some private air ticket offices sell fake certificates from work places, but it is not difficult for specialists to recognize a fake. Information on the revealed facts, according to him, was sent to law enforcement agencies. He also urged Kyrgyzstanis to carefully study all the documents and requirements for flights during the pandemic before buying tickets.

At present, two regular Bishkek — Moscow flights are operated weekly to the Russian Federation. They are operated by Aeroflot and Avia Traffic on Fridays. For departure, citizens must have a passport and a certificate of the absence of COVID-19 issued by Bonetsky or Aqualab laboratories. The certificate is valid for 72 hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/180330/
views: 117
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani detained in Irkutsk with fake documents
Kyrgyzstani brutally beats 5-year-old daughter of relative in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling from roof of house in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani trying to rob bank arrested in Moscow
Kyrgyz woman and citizen of Uzbekistan steal alcohol in Russian stores
Body of Kyrgyzstani found in Russia
Russia extends period of stay of migrants without renewal of documents
Number of migrants in Russia almost halves this year
19-year-old Kyrgyzstani killed in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud detained in Russia
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
18 January, Monday
16:40
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzst...
16:25
Criminal group detected in Kyrgyz prison
15:54
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells how to leave for Russia to work
15:21
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of regular flights
15:10
Three bags of stones with gold: Illegal cargo detained in Naryn region