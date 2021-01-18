Balbak Tulobaev: We will resolve fare increase in minibuses issue by May

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev appealed to the drivers of capital’s minibuses. He posted his video message on his Facebook page.

According to him, the city authorities are aware of the problems of drivers, the fare has not been increased for seven years.

«There is information that many drivers did not go to work today. We understand you, but understand the townspeople too, there was a pandemic, a crisis. What you say about the sharp fare increase is wrong. We have our own procedure, we need to coordinate it with the Ministry of Economy, then raise the issue at the City Council. We are ready to increase the fare based on the current situation of Bishkek residents. We will try to resolve the issue by May 2021,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

The official also asked the drivers to serve their routes.

At the beginning of last week, minibus drivers demanded to increase the fare to 15 soms, otherwise they would suspend work. A working group has been created at the City Hall to consider the issue of increasing the fare in minibuses. Within a week, drivers have to submit definitive estimates to the City Transport Department.