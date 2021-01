New cases of coronavirus have not been registered in medical workers in Kyrgyzstan for three days in a row.

As the Republican Emergency Response Center said, two medical workers were discharged from hospitals, two more — from self-isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic is 4,150. At least 4,050 of them have recovered.