International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 9.05 million for a month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan have been decreasing for the fourth month in a row. Official website of the National Bank says.

At the end of December, the reserves reached $ 2,808.11 billion. They decreased by $ 9.05 million for a month. In September — December, the figure dropped to $ 263.07 million. But over the year they, on the contrary, grew by $ 384 million.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2020, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, having sold $ 467,150,000.
