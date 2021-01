A resident of Karakol gave birth to a boy weighing more than 6.5 kilograms. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The woman is 38 years old, she was admitted to the maternity ward of the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital at a gestational age of 39 weeks. «She gave birth to a full-term boy weighing 6,640 kilograms through a cesarean section. The state of the mother and newborn child is satisfactory,» the Ministry of Health said.